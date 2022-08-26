Timberwolves’ Prince arrested at Miami airport on warrant

MIAMI (AP) — Minnesota Timberwolves forward Taurean Prince was arrested at Miami International Airport on Thursday on a fugitive warrant that was issued in Texas, officials said. He was being held Thursday night by the Miami-Dade County Corrections Department. Jail records did not show bond information, or the specifics of the charge or charges he is facing in Texas. In a statement, the Timberwolves said team officials are “aware of the alleged report regarding Taurean Prince and are in the process of gathering more information.”

