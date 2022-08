SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (AP) — Taiwan will play Curacao on Saturday in a semifinal at the Little League World Series to determine which team will represent the international bracket in the championship against a U.S. team. Taiwan has yet to lose a game so far in the tournament and is outscoring opponents 14-1. Curacao had to win four straight since an early loss to Panama. The winner plays in Sunday’s final.

