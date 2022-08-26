Pride of Hawaii: Herbig ready to lead Wisconsin’s defense

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin outside linebacker Nick Herbig’s teammates noticed something different about him as soon as he arrived on campus two years ago. The audacity that enabled him to pick a school over 4,000 miles away from his Hawaii home helped make Herbig an immediate weapon for a defense that annually ranks among the nation’s best. Herbig is ready to lead a Wisconsin defense that must replace eight of its top 10 tacklers from last season. Herbig had 14 ½ tackles for loss and a team-high nine sacks last year. The 18th-ranked Badgers open the season Sept. 3 by hosting Illinois State.

