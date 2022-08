HOUSTON (AP) — Trey Mancini homered for a second straight game, a three-run drive that led the Houston Astros to a 6-3 win and a three-game sweep of the slumping Minnesota Twins. Mancini, who hit a two-run homer Wednesday, has six home runs and 16 RBIs in 18 games since being traded from the Orioles. The Twins have lost a season-high six games and finished 0-6 against the Astros this season.

