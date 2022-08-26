Lawrence, Cañizares lead at weather-hit European Masters

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — Thriston Lawrence and Alejandro Cañizares stayed in a share of the lead at 13 under on a weather-affected day at the European Masters. Neither could complete their second round on Friday. Lawrence and Cañizares were both shooting 5 under for the day after 14 and 13 holes, respectively, when play ended around 8 p.m. local time in darkness in the Swiss Alps. Neither had started their round when play was suspended soon after 1 p.m. for about three hours due to approaching electric storms. The second round was due to resume at 7:40 a.m. Saturday. Some players still had nine holes to complete.

