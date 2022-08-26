Ex-high school coach denies charges in ‘fat test’ case

SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (AP) — A former Rhode Island high school basketball coach who authorities say for years asked male student-athletes to remove their clothes while alone with him so he could check their body fat has pleaded not guilty to criminal charges. Aaron Thomas, the former boys’ coach at North Kingstown High School, was released on $10,000 personal recognizance after pleading not guilty Friday to second-degree sexual assault and second-degree child molestation. Although Thomas is alleged to have performed the tests on multiple students over many years, the charges relate to just two. His lawyer outside of court said his client denies the charges.

