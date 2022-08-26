Everton signs striker Neal Maupay from Brighton

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Everton has strengthened its flagging attack by signing Neal Maupay from English Premier League rival Brighton. The French striker moved for an undisclosed fee on a three-year deal. He plugs the gap left by Brazil international Richarlison, who joined Tottenham in this transfer window. Everton’s other main striker is Dominic Calvert-Lewin. But he is out injured and manager Frank Lampard has been playing without a recognized center forward this season.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.