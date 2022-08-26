Eastern Kentucky player charged with robbing postal carrier

RICHMOND, Ky. (AP) — Eastern Kentucky defensive back Marquae Kirkendoll has been charged with robbing a postal carrier in New Mexico and is no longer enrolled at the school.

According to documents filed in federal court in New Mexico this week, the 21-year-old Kirkendoll was also charged with stealing a key from the carrier used to open mail bags and lock boxes, as well as brandishing a gun, aiding and abetting, and conspiracy.

Kirkendoll transferred from New Mexico to Eastern Kentucky in January. His lawyer, Adele Burt Brown, did not return a message seeking comment.

Also charged in the Jan. 18 robbery was another former UNM player, Rayshawn Boyce, who was arrested in February. Boyce faces an additional charge of knowingly possessing a firearm after being convicted of misdemeanor domestic violence, the documents state.

Kirkendoll was charged on Tuesday, and Eastern Kentucky football spokesman Rixon Lane said the player was suspended the next day after the program learned of his arrest. He was no longer enrolled in classes as of Friday afternoon, Lane said.

The 6-foot, 184-pound Chicago native played in 16 games for New Mexico over two seasons.

