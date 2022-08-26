Daniel Suarez returning to Trackhouse Racing next season

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Daniel Suarez has signed a contract extension that will keep him at Trackhouse Racing for the 2023 season. The 30-year-old Suarez joined Trackhouse before its inaugural season in 2021. He won his first race this year and is locked into the playoffs. Suarez took the checkered flag at Sonoma Raceway in June and became the first Mexican-born driver to win in the NASCAR Cup Series. Suarez has bounced around throughout his Cup career, beginning at Joe Gibbs Racing in 2017. He currently ranks 12th in points heading into the regular-season finale at Daytona International Speedway.

