Bryce Harper back in Phillies’ lineup after 52-game absence

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Bryce Harper is back in the Phillies’ starting lineup for Friday night’s game against the Pittsburgh Pirates after missing 52 games with a broken left thumb. The NL MVP was batting cleanup as the designated hitter for his first game since getting plunked by San Diego Padres left-hander Blake Snell on June 25. Philadelphia is coming off a four-game home sweep of Cincinnati and is 32-20 since Harper last played. Harper is batting .318 with 15 homers and 48 RBIs in 64 games. He went 5-for-8 with two homers, two doubles and six RBIs in a pair of rehab starts at Triple-A Lehigh Valley.

