Inter drops first points in Serie A in 3-1 loss at Lazio
By DANIELLA MATAR
AP Sports Writer
MILAN (AP) — Inter Milan has dropped its first points of the fledgling Serie A after losing at Lazio 3-1. Lazio coach Maurizio Sarri’s substitutions made the difference as Pedro and Luis Alberto came off the bench to score two goals in the final 15 minutes to seal the match. Inter forward Lautaro Martínez had cancelled out Felipe Anderson’s opener. Udinese has earned its first victory by coming from behind to win at Monza 2-1 and leave Silvio Berlusconi’s club still seeking its first ever points in Serie A.