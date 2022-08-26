Inter drops first points in Serie A in 3-1 loss at Lazio

MILAN (AP) — Inter Milan has dropped its first points of the fledgling Serie A after losing at Lazio 3-1. Lazio coach Maurizio Sarri’s substitutions made the difference as Pedro and Luis Alberto came off the bench to score two goals in the final 15 minutes to seal the match. Inter forward Lautaro Martínez had cancelled out Felipe Anderson’s opener. Udinese has earned its first victory by coming from behind to win at Monza 2-1 and leave Silvio Berlusconi’s club still seeking its first ever points in Serie A.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.