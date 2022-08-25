Villarreal signs Senegalese defender Fall on loan from LAFC

MADRID (AP) — Spanish club Villarreal has signed Senegalese defender Mamadou Fall on loan from Los Angeles FC. The loan runs through June of next year and LAFC keeps the right to recall the player. Fall joined LAFC as an 18-year-old in 2021. He has made 35 regular-season appearances for the Major League Soccer club, scoring five goals. He made 16 appearances this season, with 13 starts. The 19-year-old Fall played with Senegal’s Under-17 squad in 2019. Villarreal won its first two matches in the Spanish league this season.

