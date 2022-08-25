Serena Williams: A quiz about the 23-time Grand Slam champ

NEW YORK (AP) — How well do you know the tennis career of Serena Williams? The AP has put together a quiz to test your knowledge of the 23-time Grand Slam singles champion. Williams has said that she is ready to leave the sport and indicated that the U.S. Open would be her last tournament. Can you correctly answer such questions as: Where was she born? How many singles titles has she won at the U.S. Open? How many times did she play her older sister, Venus, at the U.S. Open — and how many times did each sister win?

