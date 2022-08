Knights’ Kessel motivated to play for team that wants to win

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Vegas Golden Knights have bolstered their forward depth by signing veteran Phil Kessel to a one-year, $1.5 million deal. The 34-year-old Kessel has 399 goals and 557 assists in 1,204 career games with Boston, Toronto, Pittsburgh and Arizona. He spent the past three seasons with the Coyotes. Kessel has appeared in 982 consecutive NHL games, the longest active streak, and is seven away from tying Keith Yandle’s record of 989. Last season, Kessel had a career-worst eight goals along with 44 assists. His 52 points were his highest since registering 82 during the 2018-19 season with the Penguins. He’s a goal away from becoming the 13th American-born player to score 400 NHL goals.

