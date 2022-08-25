Skip to Content
FC Cincinnati, Vazquez agree to contract through 2025

CINCINNATI (AP) — Brandon Vazquez and FC Cincinnati have agreed to a contract extension through the 2025 season. The deal includes an option for 2026. The 23-year-old forward has a career-best 15 league goals this season, tied for third in Major League Soccer with Dallas’ Jesús Ferreira, one behind Austin’s Sebastián Driussi and Nashville’s Hany Mukhtar. Vazquez is a possible pick for the U.S. roster for exhibitions against Japan and Saudi Arabia, the last two prep games for the Americans ahead of the World Cup.

Associated Press

