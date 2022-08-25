Skip to Content
American Joe Scally, Gladbach looking ahead to Bayern clash

By CIARÁN FAHEY
AP Sports Writer

BERLIN (AP) — Bayern Munich seems to bring the best out of United States defender Joe Scally. Scally made his Bundesliga debut against Bayern in the German league’s opening game last season. The then-18-year-old impressed in helping Borussia Mönchengladbach claim a 1-1 draw against the defending champion, and he excelled again when Gladbach stunned Bayern with a 5-0 win in second round of the German Cup. The teams meet again Saturday. Scally says ”it’s just one of those games that all the players look for.”

