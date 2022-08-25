Aaron Donald swings helmet in brawl between Rams, Bengals

CINCINNATI (AP) — The Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams have ended their joint practice session early after a chippy day that ended with Rams star Aaron Donald repeatedly swinging a helmet at Bengals players before getting thrown to the ground. Players threw fists and helmets during scuffles leading up to a final free-for-all with Donald getting thrown to the ground. Bengals coach Zac Taylor downplayed the event, saying: “Emotions run high.” The Bengals and Rams, who played in the Super Bowl in February, face each other in the final preseason game Saturday night in Cincinnati.

