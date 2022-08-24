USC transfer Slovis wins starting QB job at No. 17 Pitt

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Kedon Slovis is the new starting quarterback at Pitt. Head coach Pat Narduzzi says Slovis has won the starting job following a lengthy competition with Nick Patti. Slovis transferred to Pitt over the winter after three seasons at USC. Slovis threw 58 touchdowns against 24 interceptions with the Trojans. He now gets a shot at taking over for Kenny Pickett, who led the Panthers to an ACC title last fall before heading to the NFL. Slovis will make his debut on Sept. 1 when the 17th-ranked Panthers face rival West Virginia in the renewal of the “Backyard Brawl.”

