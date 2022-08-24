Panthers turn to Mayfield to break cycle of losing

CHARLOTTE, N.C, (AP) — Now that the Carolina Panthers have settled on a starting quarterback, the big question becomes whether Baker Mayfield is the guy who can break the franchise’s cycle of losing. The Panthers are coming off back-to-back five-win seasons under third-year coach Matt Rhule. They haven’t been to the postseason since 2017. And billionaire owner David Tepper’s patience is growing thin after going 22-43 since purchasing the team in 2018. Now they have entrusted Mayfield with helping them get back to the postseason.

