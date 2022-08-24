Michigan’s Hutchins retires as NCAA softball victory leader

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Carol Hutchins has retired after 38 seasons as Michigan’s softball coach after winning a record number of games. The school made the announcement Wednesday, signaling the end of a career that included 1,707 wins. Bonnie Tholl was promoted to lead the program after she serving as Hutchins’ top assistant for 29 years. Hutchins won a national title in 2005 and led the Wolverines to the NCAA championship game in 2015. She won 22 Big Ten regular-season titles, 10 conference tournament championships and never had a losing season.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.