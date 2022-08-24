Skip to Content
Maton’s walk-off single gives Phillies 7-6 win over Reds

By AARON BRACY
Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Nick Maton hit a walkoff single in the bottom of the ninth to lift the Philadelphia Phillies to a 7-6 comeback win over the Cincinnati Reds. Matt Vierling homered and J.T. Realmuto had a two-run triple for the Phillies, who have won the first two contests of the four-game series to help their NL wild-card chances. Philadelphia began play in second place in the wild-card race.TJ Friedl hit a two-run triple and Donovan Solano had two hits, including an RBI double, for the Reds.

Associated Press

