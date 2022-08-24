Guardians honor drummer Adams with Hall of Fame induction

CLEVELAND (AP) — John Adams pounded his way to Cleveland baseball immortality. The longtime drummer, who has provided a steady beat during baseball games in Cleveland since the 1970s, has been honored with his induction into the team’s Distinguished Hall of Fame. The tribute is to recognize Adams, who first toted a bass drum he bought at a garage sale for $25 into the bleacher seats as a 21-year-old at Cleveland’s Municipal Stadium on Aug. 24, 1973. He’s attended more than 3,700 games — missing only 45 — while supporting the team. As part of the tribute, the club commissioned a local sculptor to craft a replica bronze drum affixed to a bench that will reside permanently in the team’s Heritage Park.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.