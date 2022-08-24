Colts lose punter with season-ending Achilles tendon injury

WESTFIELD, Ind. (AP) — Indianapolis Colts punter Rigoberto Sanchez has been lost for the season after injuring his Achilles tendon. The Colts confirmed the injury and the diagnosis one day before they wrap up training camp. Sanchez has been a special teams staple for Indy since winning the job in 2017. He’s only missed two games in five seasons, those while he was undergoing cancer treatment. He also is Indy’s kickoff specialist and holds on extra points and field goals. Starting center Ryan Kelly also missed practice Wednesday after testing positive for COVID-19. Second-year defensive end Kwity Paye left practice early with a knee injury.

