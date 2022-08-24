Citing personal issues, Texier takes break from Blue Jackets

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Columbus Blue Jackets center Alexandre Texier will not join the team for the upcoming season because of unspecified personal problems. The Blue Jackets said in a release that the 22-year-old native of France would not be with the team for the 2022-23 season, “per the advice and recommendation of the NHL/NHLPA Substance Abuse and Behavioral Health Program.” The player said in a statement that he had experienced some personal “issues and challenges” and wanted to be closer to his family. Texier will be allowed to sign a one-year contract to play in Europe for the 2022-23 season.

