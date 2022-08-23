Royals pitcher Amir Garrett’s suspension reduced to 2 games

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Per an agreement between Major League Baseball and the players’ association, Kansas City Royals pitcher Amir Garrett’s three-game suspension for throwing a drink on a fan has been reduced to two games. He began serving the suspension Tuesday night against Arizona and will complete it Wednesday against the Diamondbacks. Garrett also received an undisclosed fine. Garrett will return to action for the Royals Friday against the San Diego Padres. Following the incident, Garrett apologized on Twitter, saying he realized his actions “were uncalled for” and players are held to a higher standard. Garrett is 3-1 with a 4.08 ERA in 44 games.

