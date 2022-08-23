Packers to keep resting starters for final preseason game

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers and most of Green Bay’s other starters will open the season without having appeared in any of the Packers’ three exhibition games. Packers coach Matt LaFleur said Tuesday that Rodgers and the other Packers who hadn’t played in the first two exhibition games also will be held out of Green Bay’s preseason finale Thursday at Kansas City. The Packers want to make sure they kept their key players healthy for the Sept. 11 regular-season opener at Minnesota.

