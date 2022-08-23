Marshall RB Rasheen Ali takes undisclosed leave of absence

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — Marshall running back Rasheen Ali is taking a leave of absence for undisclosed reasons. Thundering Herd coach Charles Huff announced the move Tuesday. Ali’s leave comes less than two weeks before Marshall opens the season Sept. 3 at home against Norfolk State. Ali was one of the nation’s top rushers last season with 1,401 yards and 23 touchdowns. He was expected to be a big part of the offense again as Marshall enters its first season in the Sun Belt Conference. No timetable was given for Ali’s return. Huff says that will happen when Ali is mentally, physically and emotionally ready.

