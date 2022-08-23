Chase Young to miss Commanders’ first four games this season

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — Chase Young will miss the Washington Commanders’ first four games of the season. The team put Young on the reserve/physically unable to perform list. The 2020 Defensive Rookie of the Year is working back from surgery for a torn ACL in his right knee. Coach Ron Rivera already ruled out Washington’s top pass-rusher for the season opener against Jacksonville. The team and Young have refused to set a timeframe on his return from what Rivera has repeatedly called a significant injury. Young injured the knee Nov. 14 against Tampa Bay. The first game he’s eligible to play is Oct. 9 against Tennessee.

