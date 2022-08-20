Elliott wins Cup pole at Watkins Glen International

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (AP) — Chase Elliott has won the NASCAR Cup pole at Watkins Glen International, edging Hendrick Motorsports teammate Kyle Larson for the top spot. Elliott, a two-time winner at The Glen, turned a fast lap of 1 minute, 10.477 seconds around the 2.45-mile natural terrain road course. Larson, who won last year’s race at The Glen, finished in 1:10.516, just ahead of Michael McDowell. William Byron was fourth and Tyler Reddick, winner of the last two road races on the schedule, will start fifth as Chevrolet took four of the top five spots. Former Formula One champ Kimi Raikkonen qualified 27th in his series debut.

