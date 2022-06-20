Track and field to leave multi-sport European Championships

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — Track and field is leaving the multi-sport European Championships program after the 2022 edition in Munich. The European Athletics governing body says it will return to a stand-alone event in 2026 rather than be part of the collective championships. The multi-sport European Championships project was first held in 2018 and expanded to nine sports for the next edition in August. European Athletics says being independent is better for athletes, fans and broadcasters. Swimming has also opted out of the multi-sport championships. Losing two key Olympic sports will likely hamper the search for a 2026 host.