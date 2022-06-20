Orlando still evaluating all options with No. 1 draft pick

By TIM REYNOLDS

AP Basketball Writer

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — College basketball season ended almost three months ago, the NBA draft lottery was more than a month ago and the draft itself is later this week. Seems like the process should be winding down. Orlando Magic President Jeff Weltman sees it differently. He says the real work is just getting started. The Magic haven’t decided yet what they’ll do on Thursday night when the draft rolls around and they have the No. 1 pick. Other teams have called to gauge what the asking price would be if they want to trade for that selection.