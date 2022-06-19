Jerar Encarnación slam in debut lifts Marlins over Mets 6-2

By RONALD BLUM

AP Baseball Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Jerar Encarnación made a spectacular major league debut with a go-ahead, seventh-inning grand slam for his first hit and also threw out a runner at third base from right field, lifting the Miami Marlins over the New York Mets 6-2. A 24-year-old who started with the Marlins in the Dominican Summer League in 2016, Encarnación became the first player since at least 1901 with a grand slam and an outfield assist in his debut. He also stole a base in the ninth inning. Winner Sandy Alcantara allowed six hits in eight innings, struck out eight and walked one.