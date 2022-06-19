Huske, Dressel, Walsh win more U.S. golds at swimming worlds

By CIARÁN FAHEY

AP Sports Writer

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Torri Huske, Caeleb Dressel and Alex Walsh have all won golds for the United States on the second day of racing at the world swimming championships. Only Nicolò Martinenghi prevented an American clean sweep as the 22-year-old claimed Italy’s first-ever gold medal in the men’s 100 breaststroke. Huske improved on her own American record in the women’s 100 butterfly. Dressel was half a second off the world record as he took gold in the men’s 50 butterfly with 22.57 seconds. Walsh clocked 2:07.13 in the women’s 200 medley, the fifth fastest time ever posted. Her 16-year-old teammate Leah Hayes set a junior world record to finish third.