Trout HR in 10th, Angels topple Mariners to begin twinbill

By TIM BOOTH

AP Sports Writer

SEATTLE (AP) — Mike Trout hit a two-run homer in the top of the 10th inning and the Los Angeles Angels beat the Seattle Mariners 4-2 in the opening game of a doubleheader. Trout hit his 50th career homer against Seattle and 31st at T-Mobile Park on a 1-1 pitch from Diego Castillo. Trout had struck out three times earlier in the game, but hit his 19th long ball of the season. Seattle relievers retired 13 straight batters before Trout’s homer. Raisel Iglesias pitched a perfect ninth inning for the Angels and José Quijada worked the 10th to earn the save.