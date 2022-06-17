Steve Torrence leads Top Fuel qualifying at Bristol Dragway

BRISTOL, Tenn. (AP) — Four-time defending season champion Steve Torrence led Top Fuel qualifying Friday at Bristol Dragway in the NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals. Winless this season, Torrence had a 3.791-second run at 317.79 mph in his 11,000-horsepower Capco Contractors dragster. Robert Hight topped the Funny Car field, Greg Anderson took the Pro Stock lead and Angelle Sampey was the fastest in Pro Stock Motorcycle. Hight had a 3.971 at 310.98 in a Chevrolet Camaro, and Anderson ran a 6.686 at 202.21 in a Camaro. Sampey, the defending event winner, had a a 6.966 at 185.38 on a Suzuki.