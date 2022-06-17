Mariners’ Ray loses no-hit bid on ball off his own glove

By SHANE LANTZ

Associated Press

SEATTLE (AP) — Robbie Ray lost a no-hitter with two outs in the seventh inning on a grounder that bounced off his own glove in the Seattle Mariners’ 8-1 victory over the Los Angeles Angels. Ray lost his bid when Max Stassi hit a high chopper toward the mound that went right over the pitcher’s head. The reigning AL Cy Young Award winner didn’t jump, and the ball skipped off the top of his glove, giving Stassi time to beat out an infield single. The left-hander winced, then looked toward the outfield scoreboard to see the ruling from the official scorer. He smiled when Stassi was awarded a hit, ending a run of 18 consecutive batters retired.