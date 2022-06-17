Jordan Luplow slugs 2 HRs, Diamondbacks top Twins 7-2

By JACK THOMPSON

Associated Press

PHOENIX (AP) — Jordan Luplow homered twice to back Madison Bumgarner and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Minnesota Twins 7-2. Bumgarner labored through his first three innings, giving up eight hits and limiting the Twins to two runs. He then permitted just one hit in the next three innings before being relieved, finishing with three strikeouts and a walk in 103 pitches over six innings. Byron Buxton hit his 19th home run of the season on the second pitch of the game, a 446-foot blast to the back of the left-field stands for the Twins. Jake Hager had three hits in his first career multi-hit game for the Diamondbacks.