Balanced Heat hold off late Mavericks rally, win 125-110

DALLAS (AP) — Four Miami Heat players had 22 or more points for the first time in franchise history in holding off a late Dallas rally to beat the Mavericks 125-110 on Tuesday night. Tyler Herro scored 25 points off the bench, 15 of them in the second quarter. Jimmy Butler added 23 points, Kyle Lowry had 22 and Bam Adebayo scored 22 and grabbed 13 rebounds. Luka Doncic scored a season-high 33 points for the Mavericks, who lost for the first time in four home games. Jalen Brunson added 25 points in his first start of the season.