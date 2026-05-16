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Switchbacks FC defeats New Mexico United 4-0 at home

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Published 10:46 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) --

After losing 3-2 to New Mexico United back in March, they got their revenge at home with a 4-0 shutout in front of their home crowd.

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Dylan Foreman

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