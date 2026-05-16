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State track and field championships conclude with personal bests and state meet records

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Published 10:07 PM

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KRDO) -- State records and personal bests highlighted a jam-packed weekend at Jeffco Stadium.

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Dylan Foreman

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