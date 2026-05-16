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Cheyenne Mountain boys lacrosse advances to state championship

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Published 10:14 PM

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Cheyenne Mountain boys lacrosse team has a chance to win their fifth state title after defeating Lutheran 10-5 at the University of Denver in the 4a semifinals.

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Dylan Foreman

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