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Switchbacks FC end in a 1-1 tie to Lexington SC

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Published 11:24 PM

Colorado Springs, Colo. (KRDO) --

The Switchbacks returned home, tying Lexington SC with a penalty kick in the 79th minute. They are at home their next two games.

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Dylan Foreman

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