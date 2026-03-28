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CSU Pueblo sweeps double header over Colorado Christian

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today at 10:58 PM
Published 10:54 PM

CSU Pueblo rebounded in games two and three of their series winning 9-7 and 3-1 over Colorado Christian.

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Dylan Foreman

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