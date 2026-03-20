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UCCS Women’s Lacrosse wins big 22-7 over Fort Lewis; 3-game winning streak

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Published 10:49 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.--

Sofia Watt scored six goals while Ella Mills and Charlotte Fannin each had five goals.

With the win, the Mountain Lions move to 4-4 overall and 2-1 in RMAC.

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Dylan Foreman

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