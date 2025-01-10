Skip to Content
Sports

Undefeated Air Academy Girls vs undefeated Pine Creek Girls: KRDO13’s Danny Mata on the call

KRDO
By
New
today at 5:44 PM
Published 6:01 PM

COLORADO SPRING, Colo. (KRDO) - The 9-0 Air Academy Girls Basketball team is taking on the 9-0 Pine Creek Girls Basketball team Friday night and KRDO13's own Danny Mata will be delivering the play-by-play commentary.

WATCH THE GAME LIVE HERE!

The matchup features Brookly Stewart from Pines Creek and Tayonaa Brown from Air Academy.

Brooklyn Stewart has committed to play basketball at the University of Oklahoma, while Tatyonne Brown has committed to play at the University of Kansas.

Article Topic Follows: Sports

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

KRDO News

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content