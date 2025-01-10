Undefeated Air Academy Girls vs undefeated Pine Creek Girls: KRDO13’s Danny Mata on the call

COLORADO SPRING, Colo. (KRDO) - The 9-0 Air Academy Girls Basketball team is taking on the 9-0 Pine Creek Girls Basketball team Friday night and KRDO13's own Danny Mata will be delivering the play-by-play commentary.

WATCH THE GAME LIVE HERE!

The matchup features Brookly Stewart from Pines Creek and Tayonaa Brown from Air Academy.

Brooklyn Stewart has committed to play basketball at the University of Oklahoma, while Tatyonne Brown has committed to play at the University of Kansas.