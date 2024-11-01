Skip to Content
Sports

WATCH: Palmer vs Discovery Canyon

KRDO
By
New
today at 2:39 PM
Published 2:57 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Palmer takes on Discovery Canyon tonight in Friday Night Football.

The game will be live-streamed below at 7 p.m.

Article Topic Follows: Sports

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

KRDO News

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content