Pair of coaches sink in hole-in-one Four Mile Ranch Golf club

CAÑON CITY, Colo., (KRDO)-- It's possibly every golfer's dream to make a hole-in-one.

The chances of making it happen for an average golfer are 12,000 to one,But, the chances of two players from the same foursome acing the same hole are 17 million to one.

On Saturday afternoon, two coaches defeated the odds.

Former Coronado basketball coach and teacher, Dan Hugill and his son-in-law, current Widefield Girls basketball coach, Jeff Giovannone made this happen at Four Mile Ranch Golf club in Cañon City.

For Coach Hugill who's only been golfing for about two years this was impressive.

"People could play their entire lives and not get a hole-in-one, but to have it happen on the same foursome on the same hole for the third and fourth person, I have no idea what the odds are on that, it can't be very good," expressed Hugill.

But, for Coach Giovannone who has been practicing his shot for 35 years, this was a dream come true.

"We let everybody know too, we were yelling and screaming on that green…The rangers came from like four holes over like 'is everything ok?' they were excited to celebrate with us too!" expressed Giovannone.

Now they are keeping their golf balls as souvenirs.