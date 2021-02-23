Tiger Woods in surgery with ‘multiple leg injuries’ after rollover car accident near LA, agent says

Sports

Golf legend Tiger Woods was in serious condition when he was taken to a hospital Tuesday morning following a one-vehicle rollover car crash in California, according to a tweet from the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

“One, adult male was assisted out of the vehicle & transported to a local area hospital in serious condition,” the tweet says.

Woods, 45, suffered moderate to critical injuries after emergency responders pulled him from his vehicle in Rancho Palos Verdes, according to Los Angeles County spokesperson Henry Narvez. A tweet from the department earlier said rescuers used the Jaws of Life to get him out of the vehicle.

LIVE UPDATES

Woods suffered “multiple leg injuries” and was in surgery following the accident, according to Golf Digest, which quoted a statement from Woods’ agent Mark Steinberg. CNN has reached out to Woods’ representatives for comment.

Woods was taken to Harbor-UCLA Medical Center. CNN has reached out to the hospital for his condition.

How the crash happened

Aerial video from CNN affiliate KCAL/KCBS showed the vehicle on its side off the roadway, which has two lanes in each direction and is divided by a median.

Woods’ vehicle crossed the center of the roadway before crashing, an official with the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department told Fox News.

“It’s kind of a downhill grade, and there are some winding turns, as well,” Capt. James Powers said. “(The vehicle) crossed the center median and went up the curb on the other side of the road, and it overturned into some shrubs.”

Powers said he thinks someone who lives near the scene reported the accident to sheriff’s deputies. “It took them about six minutes to arrive on scene, and they found a vehicle that had been overturned,” Powers said, “and it was off into some brush.”

Powers told Fox that the cause of the accident is under investigation, but there are no signs of foul play. “That road is kind of a steep climb, and he was coming downhill. Speeds can increase just by the momentum of a vehicle,” Powers said.

The sheriff’s department earlier said Woods was the only occupant of the car.

Narvez said another car, not involved in the initial rollover incident, stopped after the crash and was rear-ended.

Woods’ vehicle suffered major damage, according to authorities.

Recent injuries

Woods, a 15-time major champion, underwent a back operation for the fifth time in his career earlier this year.

Woods told sportscaster Jim Nantz in video posted Sunday on the PGA Tour’s Twitter feed that he was “feeling fine” but a “little bit stiff” after his most recent procedure. He said he was scheduled to get one more MRI.

Woods previously had back surgery — a spinal fusion — in 2017 and made his return almost a year later. He went on to launch a remarkable comeback, winning the Masters in 2019.

Any progress last year was hampered by yet another back injury and the pandemic, which heavily disrupted the golf calendar.

“We have been made aware of Tiger Woods’ car accident today. We are awaiting further information when he comes out of surgery. On behalf of the PGA TOUR and our players, Tiger is in our prayers and will have our full support as he recovers,” PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan said

Woods last played competitive golf at the rescheduled Masters in November. He also played golf in a father-son event called the PNC Challenge in December in Florida.

Woods was the host of this weekend’s PGA Tour event, the Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades, and some proceeds went to his foundation.

World No. 3 golfer and friend Justin Thomas got emotional while talking about Woods ahead of the Workday Championship at The Concession event in Bradenton, Florida.

“I’m sick to my stomach,” he told PGA Tour Entertainment. “You know, it hurts to see one of your — now one of my closest friends get in an accident. Man, I just hope he’s all right. Just worry for his kids, you know. I’m sure they’re struggling.”

Woods was at a course Monday, according to NBA legend Dwyane Wade.

“The reason I picked up a golf club. Yesterday was a pretty cool day! Thank you @tigerwoods @golfdigest for this dope opportunity!” he wrote on Instagram Tuesday.

Actress Jada Pinkett Smith posted photos on Twitter of her and Woods at the links.

“Guess who I had the most awesome golf day with yesterdayyyyyy??? Yes! The magnificent @TigerWoods !!!! Yes … dreams come true. I can’t wait for you to see my golf journey with Tiger. Stay tuned!” she wrote.

Correction: This story has been updated with the correct status of Woods’ vehicle.