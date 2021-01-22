Denver Nuggets Look for Much-Needed Win Over Miami Heat

Sports News Sponsored

Sponsored Content

Both the Denver Nuggets and the Miami Heat entered this season with playoff and championship hopes, but neither got off to the start they’d hoped for this season.

Both squads are looking for a win on Wednesday night to help get back on the right track, and if you’re in Colorado you can bet on the NBA matchup at SportsBetting.com.

Denver Nuggets Betting Odds

After finishing last season as the runner-up in the Western Conference, the Denver Nuggets entered the 2020-21 NBA season with hopes of contending for the conference title once again, and they certainly have the talent on the roster to do it, pegged with 10/1 odds to win the West at SportsBetting.com.

The Nuggets are led once again by All-Star Nikola Jokic, who has the size and skill set to put up a triple-double in any given game and leads the team in most major statistical categories. Jokic is joined by Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr., who are the team’s next leading scorers.

Murray became a household name in the Orlando bubble last season with a pair of 50-point performances, a 42-point game and a 40-point game in the NBA Playoffs while Porter is emerging as a young star, nearly doubling his average scoring output from his rookie season last year.

Behind that high-scoring trio, Denver has one of the highest-scoring offenses in the NBA, but the Nuggets have struggled defensively, ranking in the bottom third in the league in scoring defense.

Miami Heat Against the Spread

The Miami Heat are the reigning Eastern Conference champions and have their sights set on another playoff run this season with the bulk of their title-contending roster returning this season.

Though the Heat didn’t make many high-profile offseason moves to help bolster their roster, Miami will have most of its production back from last season including a prolific backcourt led by Jimmy Butler, Tyler Herro, Goran Dragic and Duncan Robinson.

Even though the Heat does return most of last season’s roster, they haven’t been particularly effective on either side of the ball this year, ranking in the bottom half of the league in both scoring offense and scoring defense.

And for as much star power as the backcourt has, the team’s most valuable player so far this season has been inside with center Bam Adebayo leading the team in both points and rebounding.

There’s still plenty of time to turn things around, but this does not look like the same team that won the Eastern Conference Championship last season.

Prediction

Both of these teams entered the season with high expectations that they haven’t quite lived up to, but Denver has shown significantly more promise and consistency this season and is the more well-rounded team in this matchup.

Even though the Nuggets are playing the Heat on the road, expect Denver to get the cover and the victory on Wednesday night.

SportsBetting.com is a licensed sportsbook in the state of Colorado. Customers 21 years and older within Colorado state lines can wager legally through the website or mobile app. The content above is solely for informational purposes and does not guarantee future winnings.