Denver Nuggets odds to win 2020-21 NBA Finals are lower than you might think

After advancing to the Western Conference Finals last season, the Denver Nuggets are once again poised to make a run at the NBA Championship this year. And given the talent on the roster, there are some good value bets on the Nuggets ahead of the 2020-21 NBA season at SportsBetting.com.

2020-21 Denver Nuggets Odds

NBA Championship: +2000

Western Conference: +850

Northwest Division: +150

Regular Season Win Total: 44.5

Can the Nuggets win their first NBA Championship?

Denver enters this season with some of the lowest odds to win the NBA Championship among all legitimate title contenders. The Nuggets open with +2000 odds to win the title, behind the Los Angeles Lakers (+280), Brooklyn Nets (+525), Los Angeles Clippers (+600), Milwaukee Bucks (+600), Boston Celtics (+1500) and Miami Heat (+1600).

These low odds are due in part to a general skepticism about Denver’s ability to compete outside of the bubble, as the Nuggets played like a different team once the league moved into a quarantined bubble due to COVID-19 with players like Jamal Murray drastically improving production.

There is also some concern about roster turnover as the Nuggets lost a few bench players to free agency following the season. Jerami Grant was a quality shooter and versatile defender off the bench and Mason Plumlee was a strong everyday backup to Nikola Jokic, but both of them found greater roles in Detroit.

But there’s also a chance the Nuggets only got better and more talented since last year’s playoff run. Michael Porter Jr. will have another season of development under his belt and will likely be a mainstay in the team’s starting lineup, and Denver also added JaMychal Green to add some depth at the forward position.

All in all, the Nuggets’ NBA Championship hopes hinge on their ability to beat the Lakers in the playoffs, and they were competitive in every game last year, even despite losing the series 4-1.

At +2000 odds at SportsBetting.com, Denver is a great value bet to win the 2020-21 NBA Championship.

How many games will the Nuggets win?

Denver’s win total is set at 44.5. With the NBA season shortened to 72 games instead of the typical 82, that means the Nuggets would need to win more than 61 percent of their regular season games to cover this win total, which is actually a lower win percentage than they finished with last year.

It’s reasonable to expect Denver to win more than 44.5 games this season because it’s reasonable to expect the Nuggets to be even better this season than last. With Jokic now one of the best players in the NBA, Murray turning into a legitimate superstar and Porter Jr. continuing to improve, this Denver team is riding a wave of momentum into this season, and that should translate to wins.

The Nuggets will win more than 44 games this season and emerge as one of the top teams in the Western Conference.

Nikola Jokic or Jamal Murray for MVP?

The Nuggets enter the 2020-21 NBA season with two legitimate contenders in the MVP race with Jokic getting +2500 odds and Murray opening with +15000 odds. Neither are MVP frontrunners, but both offer good value ahead of the season.

Jokic is one of the top players in the NBA and plays like an MVP in flashes, but has yet to put together a complete MVP season. Jokic finished fourth in the MVP voting in 2019, and ninth last year, but as the top player on a title-contending team, there’s a chance Jokic takes that next step and emerges as the league MVP. At such long odds, there’s excellent value on Jokic as a darkhorse in the MVP race.

At +15000 odds, Murray is quite a longshot to win the MVP, but if he plays anywhere near how he did in last year’s playoffs, these odds are an absolute steal. In the 2020 playoffs, Murray had a pair of 50-point performances, a 42-point game and a 40-point game, finishing with an average of 26.5 points per game. Sustaining that production through an entire regular season won’t be easy, but Murray has certainly flashed MVP-caliber talent.

Neither of these players is anywhere close to a frontrunner or a favorite to win the NBA MVP, but at these odds, both are good value bets.

SportsBetting.com is a licensed sportsbook in the state of Colorado. Customers 21 years and older within Colorado state lines can wager legally through the website or mobile app beginning September 1. The content above is solely for informational purposes and does not guarantee future winnings.